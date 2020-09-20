COVID-19 death toll crosses 1,000 mark in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported 1457 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 63,990.
The number of people who died after contracting the virus in the region has crossed the four digit figure.
As per the government’s media bulletin, 1001 people comprising 769 from Kashmir and 232 from Jammu division have died after testing COVID-19 positive.
Of the cases reported today, 640 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 817 infections out of which Jammu district alone reported 266 cases.
As per the data, there are 22,032 active COVID-19 cases in J&K while 40,957 patients have recovered from the disease.
