16 bridges await completion due to shortage of funds, JKPCC tells HC

Court asks govt to look into funds delay

Srinagar: The J&K High Court asked the Chief Secretary for ‘immediate examination’ of availability of funds so that there is no delay in completion of infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

The court passed the direction after the Jammu and Kashmir Project Construction Corporation (JKPCC) informed the court that due to paucity of funds there is delay in the execution and completion of 16 bridges in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Despite requests and imperative need of funds, the same have not been released by the finance department of the government, resulting in delay of the completion of these projects,” the report JKPCC said before court.

The court of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Puneet Gupta after perusing the report noted that the status report reduces the problem to inefficient financial planning and release of finances to enable completion of public infrastructure projects.

The Court remarked that it cannot be denied that the people must be facing extreme difficulty on account of the non-availability of the means of connectivity. This matter needs critical attention at the highest level. Construction of 16 bridges is stated to have halted, it said.

“Let a copy of this order be placed before the Chief Secretary of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for immediate examination and looking into the matter of availability of funds so that there is no delay in completion of infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir,” the court directed.

Meantime, the court directed the Registry to digitize the entire record of the case including the writ petition as well as the orders recorded till date, copy which shall also be furnished to Salih Pirzada, Amicus Curaie, in the matter.

The court will again hear the matter on October 15.

