Ammunition found concealed underground in Awantipora, says police

AWANTIPORA: Police on Thursday claimed to have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition dumped underground from a forest in Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
The ammunition comprising 416 high explosive gelatin sticks and 50 detonators were found by forces concealed in two 250 litre volume plastic containers search of the nursery area near forests of village Gadikhal Awantipora, a police statement said.
The detonators were destroyed by the Bomb Disposal Squad on the spot, due to their risk of carrying/transporting, police said adding that by virtue of this recovery forces had been able to avert “some major terror attack by means of explosive substances”.
An FIR number under relevant sections of Unlawful Activity Act has been registered in Police Station Awantipora and investigation has been taken up, police added.
