Active COVID-19 cases past 20,000 as J&K reports 1467 new infections

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 1467 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 59,711.
As per the government’s media bulletin, 682 cases were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 785 infections out of which Jammu district alone reported 210 cases.
As per the data, there are 20,239 active COVID-19 cases in J&K while 38,521 patients have recovered from the disease.
