LG greets Engineering Fraternity on Engineer’s Day

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha presided in an online event organized by the Institution of Engineers (India) Varanasi Centre commemorating the birth anniversary of eminent engineer and statesman, Bharat Ratna, Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, at Raj Bhavan here today.

The Lieutenant Governor paid rich tributes to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, known to be the greatest engineers of all times, who with his vision and dedication in the field of engineering made exceptional contributions to India.

The commemoration function was attended by the august gathering of eminent Engineers, including Emeritus Professor, Department of Chemical Eng, IIT (BHU) Varanasi Sh. S N Upadhyaya; Prof. V Kumar; Er. Santosh Maurya; Dr. Bipin Srivastava; Distinguished Engineer Sh. Ujjwal Banerjee, besides others.

On the occasion, Lt Governor reminded that it is Engineers & Technocrats who have enabled vast developments that have happened in this world from times immemorial. Engineering is one of the key influences that shape our society. “Humans always tend to ease their life and improve their quality of life. From where do these crucial factors for ease and quality come? These are all incredible ideas. Science is there to debate these ideas and check them theoretically and experimentally. However, engineers apply them in the real world. Engineers do design, invent, or analyze these applications according to society and the world’s needs,” the Lt Governor said.

