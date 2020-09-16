J&K reports 1590 new COVID-19 infections, active cases near 20,000

By on No Comment

J&K reports 1590 new COVID-19 infections, active cases near 20,000

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 1590 new COVID-19 infections taking the overall tally to 58,244.
As per the government’s media bulletin, 758 cases were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 832 infections out of which Jammu district alone reported 221 cases.
As per the data, there are 19503 active COVID-19 cases in J&K while 37809 patients have recovered from the disease.

J&K reports 1590 new COVID-19 infections, active cases near 20,000 added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.