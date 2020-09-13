New high: 1,698 cases in a day

Ten more deaths take toll to 864
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported ten deaths due to Covid-19 and 1,698 new cases on Saturday. Four of the deaths took place in Kashmir division and six in Jammu division.
Of the new cases, 860 were from Kashmir and 838 from Jammu division. They include 135 travellers, 33 in Kashmir and 102 in Jammu.
Jammu district reported 215 new cases, Kishtwar 78, Reasi 33, Kathua 42, Udhampur 103, Samba 58, Rajouri 83, Poonch 93 and Doda 67.
In Kashmir, Srinagar reported 255 new cases, Budgam 119, Ganderbal 45, Anantnag 45, Bandipora 82, Kupwara 108, Baramulla 82, Pulwama 50, Kulgam 10, and Shopian 60.
Of the 864 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 721 are of residents of Kashmir and 143 of residents of Jammu division. Srinagar district with 248 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (112), Budgam (70), Pulwama (60), Anantnag (53), Kupwara (56), Kulgam (40), Shopian (29), Bandipora (28) and Ganderbal (25).
In Jammu division, Jammu district with 85 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (15), six in Poonch, 11 in Kathua, four in Udhampur, Reasi ( three), eight in Samba,Doda nine, and one each in Ramban and Kishtwar.