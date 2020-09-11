Another grim day: 13 deaths, 1,592 new cases

Srinagar: Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir swelled to 49,134 after 1,592 new cases were reported on Thursday.
The death toll also rose to 845 as 13 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in the past 24 hours. Among the deceased were five persons from Kashmir division and eight from Jammu division.
Of the new cases, 822 were from Kashmir and 770 from Jammu division. They include 112 travellers, 34 in Kashmir and 78 in Jammu.
Jammu district continued to witness a massive surge in cases as 421 more were detected in the past 24 hours. Kishtwar reported 46 cases, Reasi 28, Kathua 47, Udhampur 28, Samba 35, Rajouri 48, Poonch 78 and Doda 31.
In Kashmir, Srinagar reported 218 cases, Budgam 190, Ganderbal 64, Anantnag 49, Bandipora 56, Kupwara 85, Baramulla 75, Pulwama 68, Kulgam 15, and Shopian 2.
Of the 845 deaths reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far, 714 are of residents of Kashmir and 131 of residents of Jammu division. Srinagar district with 246deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (110), Budgam (68), Pulwama (60), Anantnag (53), Kupwara (56), Kulgam (40), Shopian (29), Bandipora (27) and Ganderbal (25).
In Jammu division, Jammu district with 75 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (14), six in Poonch, 11 in Kathua, 4 in Udhampur, 7 in Samba, and one each in Ramban and Kishtwar.