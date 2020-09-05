Chinese military kidnap 5 Arunachal residents, say families; probe ordered

Itanagar:Arunachal Pradesh police has

launched a probe following reports that five people, who had

gone hunting in a forest in Upper Subansiri district on the

Sino-India border, were allegedly kidnapped by the Chinese

military, a senior official said on Saturday.

The alleged incident occurred on Friday in Nacho area

of the district, their families said.

Two others, who were in the group, managed to escape

and informed police.

“I have sent the officer-in-charge of the Nacho police

station to the area to verify the facts and directed him to

report immediately. However, the report will be available only

by Sunday morning,” Superintendent of Police Taru Gussar

said.

Those allegedly kidnapped have been identified as Toch

Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru

Diri. All of them belong to the Tagin community.

Their family members living at district headquarters

Daporijo said some of their relatives had left for Nacho

Saturday morning to discuss the matter with the Indian Army.

Nacho is around 120 kilometers from the district

headquarters.

The families urged the authorities to take steps to

bring them back.

The Army could not be reached for comments.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering said that befitting

reply must be given the China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA)

for the incident.

Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our

state Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been abducted by

Chinas Peoples Liberation Army (PLA). Few months earlier, a

similar incident happened. A befitting reply must be given to

#PLA and #CCPChina. @PMOIndia, he tweeted.

In March, a 21-year-old man was abducted by the PLA

from Asapila sector near the McMahon line.

While his two friends managed to escape, Togley Sinkam

was taken away at gunpoint, his family had said.

After 19 days in captivity, the youth was released by

the Chinese Army.

