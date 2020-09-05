Chinese military kidnap 5 Arunachal residents, say families; probe ordered

Itanagar:Arunachal Pradesh police has
launched a probe following reports that five people, who had
gone hunting in a forest in Upper Subansiri district on the
Sino-India border, were allegedly kidnapped by the Chinese
military, a senior official said on Saturday.
The alleged incident occurred on Friday in Nacho area
of the district, their families said.
Two others, who were in the group, managed to escape
and informed police.
“I have sent the officer-in-charge of the Nacho police
station to the area to verify the facts and directed him to
report immediately. However, the report will be available only
by Sunday morning,” Superintendent of Police Taru Gussar
said.
Those allegedly kidnapped have been identified as Toch
Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru
Diri. All of them belong to the Tagin community.
Their family members living at district headquarters
Daporijo said some of their relatives had left for Nacho
Saturday morning to discuss the matter with the Indian Army.
Nacho is around 120 kilometers from the district
headquarters.
The families urged the authorities to take steps to
bring them back.
The Army could not be reached for comments.
Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering said that befitting
reply must be given the China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA)
for the incident.
Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our
state Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been abducted by
Chinas Peoples Liberation Army (PLA). Few months earlier, a
similar incident happened. A befitting reply must be given to
#PLA and #CCPChina. @PMOIndia, he tweeted.
In March, a 21-year-old man was abducted by the PLA
from Asapila sector near the McMahon line.
While his two friends managed to escape, Togley Sinkam
was taken away at gunpoint, his family had said.
After 19 days in captivity, the youth was released by
the Chinese Army.
