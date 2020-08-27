Srinagar-Leh highway closed due to inclement weather

Sonamarg: Traffic was on Thursday temporarily suspended on 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh Highway as a precautionary measure following heavy rainfall in the area.

Deputy SP Traffic, Faheem Ali told Kashmir Reader taht the 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh Highway was temporarily closed on Thursday afternoon as a precautionary measure due apprehensions of landslides at few places due to the heavy rains along the highway at Zojila pass.

He said all types of vehicular movement on the highway was stopped from Sonamarg towards Drass.

Traffic will be resumed only after receiving green signal from the BRO and traffic police officials posted in Sonamarg.

