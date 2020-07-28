Customers conspicuous by their absence at animal markets this Eid

Srinagar: A small businessman by profession, Parvaiz Ahmad (name changed) feels both sad and upset when his son asks if they will sacrifice an animal this Eid ul Azha.

Parvaiz Ahmad considers sacrificing as paramount in Islam, and has been sacrificing an animal on every Eid for several years. This year, though, the Covid pandemic has inflicted huge losses on his small business of clothes and he has not enough money to buy an animal for sacrifice.

Thousands of others, especially those associated with transport and trade, are in similar circumstances. Back-to back lockdowns since August last year have left them so much in the lurch that they are unable to meet even basic living costs. It is quite impossible for them to buy sacrificial animals this Eid.

While people in general are in financial difficulty, livestock farmers and traders are also suffering losses due to huge dip in demand, and sales, on the eve of Eid.

With the Bakr Eid only a few days away, traders in sacrificial animals say they are in shock at the abysmal decline in sales and demand.

Traders say that the risk of catching Covid infection is also a reason why people are not willing to buy sacrificial animals.

“We’re witnessing a huge decease in demand this year. Last year, I had sold more than 300 animals, including cows, sheep, and goats, but this year I have been only able to sell 50-60 animals, so far,” said Umar Ahmad, a trader in Srinagar.

The Eidgah in Srinagar is the hub of trade and sale of sacrificial animals in the run-up to Eid ul Azha every year. This year, the buzz and and rush of people is conspicuous by its absence.

“Eidgah used to be jam-packed with people. But very few people are visiting this year. All our hopes are pinned on sales on the eve of Eid ul Azha, but we’re disappointed with the demand thus far,” Umar Ahmad, who is selling sacrificial animals at Eidgah, said.

Claiming that the demand has fallen by at least 60%, another trader said that they have never witnessed such lack of demand for sacrificial animals.

“People are reluctant to spend on sacrificial animals amid this pandemic. There are many reasons behind this. Some are facing financial crisis, others are simply staying away to keep themselves safe,” said Shabir Ahmad, a local trader.

With the pandemic having caused a major disruption in daily life and business, people have been forced to take utmost precautions. Many fear that sacrificing animals publicly may lead to infection.

“We usually sacrifice an animal every year, but this year it’s impossible. We have to get a slaughter man, and other people who accompany him in the process of sacrificing the animal, and after that we have to distribute the meat. The whole process is problematic. There is a risk of getting exposed to virus. It is better to be safe than to be sorry later,” said Aaqib Ahmad, a resident of Srinagar.

Even top-end customers, who used to sacrifice several animals, have cut short their spending this year, traders say. “In place of 5-8 animals usually, there is now demand for only 1-2 animals from such customers this Eid. Everyone wants to spend the festival in a sombre and simple way,” a trader said.

The Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) recently issued a statement that there is no harm in sacrificing animals if precautions and SOPs are followed.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print