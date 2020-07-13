Deceased CRPF man posted in Kulgam turns out COVID-19 positive

Srinagar: A paramilitary CRPF trooper, who was posted in Kulgam, has died at a hospital on Monday after testing COVID-19 positive. The trooper’s death is the second fatality due to the virus among the paramilitary ranks in Jammu and Kashmir so far.

Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital,Dr Nazir Choudhary said that the 55-year-old died at the hospital this morning adding his sample came out to be positive this afternoon.

Earlier, on June 8, a 40-year-old CRPF trooper, posted in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, had died at SKIMS Soura here. (GNS)

