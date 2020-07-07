Purported letter by Geelani calling for strike on upcoming Burhan Wani anniversary, Martyr’s Day fake, published from Pak: Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday said that a purported letter by separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani calling for a complete strike on the upcoming anniversary of slain militant commander Burhan Wani and Martyr’s Day was “fake”.

Taking to twitter this afternoon, Police quoted Geelani’s family sources saying the letter was fake and had not been issued by the separatist leader, who recently announced his dissociation from the APHC.

While attaching the letter- purportedly issued by Geelani and asks people for a “complete strike” on July 8, slain Hizb commander, Burhan Wani’s anniversary and July 13, Martyr’s Day, which has now been scrapped by the J&K government from the official calendar- police said it was taking action against those circulating the letter on social media ” to instigate violence and create L&O (law and order) problems “.

The letter, police said, “is published from Pakistan”.

