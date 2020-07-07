5 more Covid-19 deaths take toll to 138

Srinagar: Kashmir reported five more deaths due to Covid-19 on Monday taking the total death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 138.

According to officials, the latest Covid-19 victims include a 56- year-old man from Kralpora Budgam, a 55-year-old woman from Uri Baramulla, both died at SKIMS, a 90-year-old man from Tangmarg Baramulla who died at CD Hospital and a 54-year-old man from Aloosa Bandipora who died at SMHS Hospital.

Later, an official bulletin revealed that one more death was reported in Srinagar district.

The deceased man from Budgam district had multiple underlying ailments and died early on Monday morning at SKIMS Soura.

“He was suffering from Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease and Community Acquired Pneumonia besides being COVID-19 positive,” Medical Superintendent of SKIMS, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader.

“The patient was on dialysis and expired at around 4 am,” he said.

Another deceased, a 55-year-old woman from Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district also died at SKIMS Soura.

As per the Medical Superintendent, the woman was suffering from Rheumatic Heart Disease Associated with Congestive Cardiac Failure and Respiratory Tract Infection and passed away at 8 am this morning.

Earlier, the 90-year-old man, who had tested COVID-19 positive, died at around 2 am early this morning, Dr Salim Tak Medical Superintendent of the hospital said.

He said the patient was admitted at Chest Diseases Hospital with underlying ailments including hypertension, cardiac ailments and bilateral pneumonia.

With the fresh deaths, the toll of victims due to the coronavirus in J&K has gone up to 138 that includes 124 from Kashmir and 14 from Jammu.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 246 fresh Covid-19 cases including 35 travellers and 211 non-travellers. The caseload of novel coronavirus has risen to 8,675 in the region.

As per official bulletin, 65 were reported from Srinagar, Kulgam (49), Baramulla (41), Pulwama (34), Samba (13) and Shopian.

Among the new cases, 169 were detected positive at the two major hospitals of Kashmir—SKIMS Soura and SKIMS Bemina.

