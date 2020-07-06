Six more Covid deaths, 183 fresh cases

Srinagar: Kashmir reported six more deaths due to Covid-19 on Sunday taking the death toll in Jammu and Kashmir to 133.

According to officials, the latest Covid-19 victims include a 70-year-old man from Wantang Anantnag, a 60-year-old woman from Shadipora Bandipora, both died at SKIMS and a 40-year-old man from Sangrama Baramulla who died at CD hospital and 54-year-old man from Baramulla.

An official media bulletin revealed that two more deaths were reported in Kashmir including one in Srinagar and another in Bandipora.

The Anantnag patient was admitted to SKIMS on July 3 and died there late last night at around 10 pm, a day after his swab samples were detected positive, said Medical Superintendent, Dr Farooq A Jan.

He said the patient was suffering from bilateral pneumonia and was on non-invasive ventilator support but his attendants had given negative consent for intubation.

Dr Jan said that a 60 -year -old female from Shadipora Bandipora who tested positive for COVID-19 died at SKIMS on Sunday at 9:15 am due to cardiopulmonary arrest with azotemia and sepsis.

“Patient was known case of hypertension, diabetes, CKD, ESRD admitted with pneumonia and encephalopathy, “he told Kashmir Reader.

The MS said another patient, who was suffering from Chronic Liver Disease and Pneumonia, also breathed his last at the institute on Sunday evening.

“He was tested positive for the new virus yesterday,” Dr Jan said.

As per Dr Saleem Tak, Medical superintendent at CD hospital a 40 -year -old man from Sangrama Baramulla who tested positive for Covid-19 and referred from SMHS to CD on June 27 died today

“The patient was suffering from bilateral pneumonia and died on Sunday,” he said.

With the fresh deaths, the toll of victims due to the coronavirus in J&K has gone up to 133 that include 119 from Kashmir and 14 from Jammu .

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 183 fresh Covid-19 cases, bringing the number of cases in J&K to 8,429.

As per official bulletin, 59 were reported from Srinagar, Kupwara 20, Baramulla 17, Budgam 19, Samba 18, Ramban 10, Jammu nine, Kathua seven, four each in Pulwama, Kulgam and Bandipora, three each in Anantnag and Doda, two each in Udhampur and Rajouri besides one each in Shopian and Ganderbal.

Among the new cases, 42 were confirmed out of 2218 samples processed at the viral diagnostic laboratory of the SKIMS Soura.

At SKIMS Bemina, 20 new Covid-19 cases were detected out of 476 samples tested in 24 hours.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print