2 killed in separate road accidents in Kulgam

Kulgam: Two persons were killed in two separate accidents in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday afternoon.

An official said that a 33-year-old man was crushed to death after he came under a Hydra crane in Wanpoh area of Kulgam.

The deceased was identified as one Muzafar Ahmad Wagay son of Mohammad Abdullah Wagay, a resident of Nai Basti Khanbal, a vegetable seller.

He died on spot after being crushed by the Hydra crane as per officials.

In another incident, a 38-year-old man was killed after being hit by a loaded automobile in Damjan area of Qazigund, the official said.

He said that one Dilbar Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Rashid Bhat, a resident of Bonigam Qazigund, was hit by a loaded automobile and died on spot.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case regarding both the incidents and have initiated further investigation.(KNO)

