2 more COVID-19 deaths in Kashmir take J&K toll to 87

Srinagar: Kashmir valley reported two more COVID-19 deaths since Monday night taking the J&K disease toll to 87.

In the latest disease fatality, an 85-year-old COVID-19 positive man from Kulgam district of south Kashmir died at SKIMS Soura.

A resident Kadar Kulgam, the patient had underlying comorbidities including heart ailment and hypertension and was on temporary pacemaker, Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent SKIMS said.

The octogenarian was admitted to the hospital on June 5 and died at 8:15 a.m. this morning, Professor Jan added.

Last night, a 58-year-old COVID-19 woman from Srinagar’s Natioore area succumbed to the virus at CD hospital.

So far, 87 people have succumbed to the virus in J&K—ten from Jammu and 77 from the Valley.

Srinagar district with 20 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla 13, Kulgam (11), Shopian (10), Jammu (7), six each in Budgam and Anantnag, Kupwara (5), Pulwama (four) while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri. (GNS)

