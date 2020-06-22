One positive in Ladakh

Leh: One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, taking the total in the Union territory to 837 while 17 patients were discharged on Sunday after recovering from the disease, Health department officials said.

One sample from Leh district tested positive for the virus at the COVID-19 laboratory in Chuchot Yokma, they said.

Seventeen patients were discharged from the COVID hospital in Kargil after they were twice tested negative for the infection, the officials added.

With this, the total number of patients cured of the disease goes up to 134, including 66 in Leh district, they said, adding while one person has died so far, the number of active cases in the region stands at 702 555 in Kargil and 147 in Leh.

Of the total active cases in Kargil district, 54 patients are admitted to COVID hospital, 381 are in home isolation while 120 are in COVID care centres, the officials said.

Out of the 147 active cases in Leh, seven are admitted to COVID hospital while the rest are under home-isolation, they added.

The officials said the condition of all 702 active cases of COVID-19 in Ladakh is “stable”. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print