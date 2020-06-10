Seven task forces set up for efficient implementation of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ in J-K



Jammu, Jun 10 The Jammu and Kashmir administration has constituted seven task forces for efficient and speedy implementation of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ (ABA) in the Union Territory, with a focus on economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, an official spokesman said on Wednesday.

The task forces, which have been constituted under the chairmanship of various administrative secretaries, are mandated with the task of ensuring hassle-free implementation of all the elements of ABA in mission mode.

These task forces would have other secretaries and heads of departments as members, and will work on convergence models to ensure optimum utilisation of resources and time-bound outcomes, the spokesman said.

He said the domain-specific task forces which have been constituted are on farmers and fishermen’s welfare, bank finance, credit revival and growth, investment-industrial revival and growth, power sector reforms, enhancing technology and quality of education, improving healthcare system, reforms for growth and welfare of the poor including migrants and destitute.

The information was given at a high-level meeting chaired by Lt Governor G C Murmu here to review the preparations being put in place for speedy implementation of programmes under different pillars of ABA, the spokesman said.

While discussing the programme, the Lt governor said that various measures proposed under the abhiyan encompassing several schemes will not only boost recovery from the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but will also enable the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to become self-reliant.

He directed for 100 per cent coverage under various beneficiary oriented schemes like distribution of ration to the card holders as well as migrants, payment of relief to building construction workers, pensions, Fasal Bima Yojana, payments under PM KISAN, issuance of KCC, LPG distribution and revolving funds for self-help groups.

While terming the healthcare system as a priority, Murmu called for revamping the healthcare infrastructure to meet challenges in the post COVID-19 scenario, especially focusing on rural health and trauma care facilities in the hazard-prone areas like highways and border areas.

He also laid emphasis on working out the requirements to meet expenditure on account of reforms in the power sector.

Labour reforms, including skill development and absorption of returnee labourers, and establishment of labour courts, promotion of technology-driven education system and curriculum development, strengthening irrigation system, food and agro-processing were also laid thrust on.

The Lt governor asked the officers to work in synergy so that maximum results could be achieved in minimum possible time.

He said the pandemic has thrown unprecedented challenges which require extraordinary efforts at all levels

