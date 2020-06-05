Srinagar man dies, Covid tally jumps to 3,000 with 285 fresh cases

Srinagar: An elderly man from downtown Srinagar died of Coronavirus on Thursday taking the total Covid-19 victims in Jammu and Kashmir to 35.

According to officials, the 60-year-old man from Noorbagh locality in Srinagar died on Thursday after testing positive for novel coronavirus.

They said the deceased was earlier admitted to SMHS Hospital and referred to CD hospital on Tuesday after he tested positive for novel coronavirus.

“We received him in a bad condition and put him on a ventilator overnight but he couldn’t make it,” said Dr Saleem Tak, medical superintendent of CD hospital.

“The patient was suffering from pleural effusion and died today after his condition deteriorated,” he said.

Dr Tak said that his body was handed over to the expert team sent by Chief Medical Officer Srinagar as per the Covid-19 protocol.

“His body will be buried as per the Covid protocol,” he said adding that his relatives who attended him in the hospital have been sent to the quarantine centre as they will be tested for the pathogen as well.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases as 285 patients tested positive for the new virus. The total number of coronavirus cases have now risen to 3,142 in the region.

Among the new Coronavirus patients 222 were tested positive in Kashmir while 66 cases were detected in Jammu division, officials said.

They said most of the new cases are recent travellers and five pregnant women, including four from Ganderbal, a video journalist and a security guard at a Covid centre.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that 33 persons tested positive for coronavirus at the premier institute on Thursday out of 1,983 samples tested.

“Nineteen of the new Covid-19 cases detected at SKIMS belong to different areas of Baramulla district, five from Bandipora, three from Anantnag, four from Srinagar and one each from Kulgam and Kupwara,” he said.

