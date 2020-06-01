45-year-old Shopian man becomes 29th Covid-19 victim

Srinagar: A day after a 45-year-old man from Shopian district died at SKIMS Soura, his swap sample returned positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, taking the death toll due to the dreaded disease in Jammu and Kashmir to 29.

The victim, a resident of Ramnagar Shopian, was admitted to in SKIMS Soura’s Emergency at 9 pm on May 31 as a case of “CKD, ESRD with b/l Chest infiltrates”, Professor Farooq Jan, Medical superintendent of the tertiary hospital told GNS. “The patient had AGE like illness and was in shock,” he said, adding, “after initial stabilization, the patient was shifted to Ward 2A as a suspect case of COVID-19 and his nasopharyngeal swab was taken.”

He said that the patient expired during midnight. “The body was kept in mortuary and all precautions were taken,” he said. The swab sample for the COVID-19 came positive at 2 pm, he added.

With the fatality, the death toll due to the virus in J&K has gone upto 29. So far Srinagar district has highest number of fatalities—7 followed by Anantnag and Baramulla with five deaths each, Kulgam has reported four while Budgam, shopian and Jammu have two each and one death each has been reported from Bandipora and Udhampur.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print