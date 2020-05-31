BGSBU extends online application date for PG, UG programmes till June 30

Srinagar: Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Rajouri has extended the last for the submission of online application forms for admission to various postgraduate, undergraduate and diploma courses till June 30 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

The programmes include B.Tech. / Lateral Entry to B.Tech. / Diploma Engineering / Lateral Entry to Diploma Engineering and other Diploma Programmes.

Media Advisor BGSBU asked aspirants to visit the admission portal: http://admissions.bgsbu.ac.in available at University website: www.bgsbu.ac.in for online submission of forms.

Students can also contact the University on following phone numbers 8803600838 , 7006321557, 9086727212, he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print