Outrage in Ganderbal as viral video reveals thousands of feet of decaying logs left to waste

Residents demand answers from forest dept, allege mismanagement, negligence

GANDERBAL: A viral video showing over 1000 feet of decayed logs in compartment number 68 in Sindh Range Kangan has sparked outrage among local residents, who are demanding answers from the forest department. The logs, which have been lying in the compartment for years, have raised concerns about the department’s management and accountability.

Residents claim that while they are forced to navigate a bureaucratic maze for even a small quantity of wood, the forest department has callously wasted thousands of feet of wood, allowing it to decay in the open. “This is a clear case of mismanagement and negligence,” said a local resident. “We are made to run from pillar to post for a single foot of wood, while the department is allowed to waste thousands of feet. It’s unacceptable.”

The residents are demanding an investigation into the matter, seeking answers on how such a large quantity of wood was allowed to decay and why no action has been taken despite the passage of years. “The concerned department should take immediate action and investigate this matter,” said another resident. “Those responsible for this waste should be held accountable.”

The huge quantity of decaying logs is fueling further anger and frustration among the residents. The incident has raised serious questions about the forest department’s accountability, transparency, and commitment to sustainable forest management.

In response to the outcry, a senior Forest Department official in Ganderbal stated that the Forest Department is not responsible for the neglect. The official clarified that the logs were harvested by the State Forest Corporation Department and that the Corporation failed to remove or utilize the logs. The official claimed that the department was not aware of the situation until the video surfaced.

However, the residents are not convinced by the official’s explanation and are demanding further action. “We want an independent investigation into this matter and those responsible for this waste should be held accountable,” said a local resident. The residents’ demands for an investigation and action are growing louder, and it remains to be seen how the forest department will respond to this crisis.

