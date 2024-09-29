World Rivers Day 2024: Rivers Beyond The Natural Resource Of Water: A Matter Of Deep Introspection 

A river runs from God’s throne, representing God’s life-giving presence (Revelation 22:1-2)

A river comes from the House of God (Ezekiel 47:1-12)

Nature has bestowed us with many bounties that we avail and enjoy in our day-to-day lives. Every component of the natural setup has tremendous importance for the existence of life on Earth. Water and air, being the two most crucial elements, are unavoidable for the survival of life. Thus, the importance of rivers is crystal clear and undeniable.

The theme for the 2023 International Day of Action for Rivers was “Rights of Rivers.” The day is celebrated on March 14th each year. The theme for the 2024 International Day of Action for Rivers is “Water for All.” The theme highlights the importance of:

– Access to clean water: Everyone’s right to access clean water is fundamental.

– Protecting rivers: Rivers are national assets that are vital to the well-being of entire populations.

The International Day of Action for Rivers is celebrated annually on March 14. It is a day to raise awareness about the threats rivers face, promote sustainable river management, and inspire people and organizations to take action to conserve rivers. First celebrated in 1997, this day is now widely recognized in many parts of Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Rivers are important not only for their economic and ecological significance but also from religious and spiritual perspectives. Many rivers are associated with different beliefs. For instance, the Zamzam River in Mecca flowed mystically at the time when Hazrat Hajira, the wife of Abraham, required water for her newborn son, Ishmael. The River Nile is referenced in the Quran, recounting the episode of Prophet Moses (Hazrat Musa), who parted the river while Pharaoh — the cruel king of Babylon (now Egypt) — was drowned.

The River Furath in Iraq is significant in Islamic history, as its waters were denied to Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companions during the Battle of Karbala. The Euphrates will eventually divert itself, revealing “mountains of gold,” which Muslims are advised either not to touch or to take only a small amount from. The Earth will open and swallow people, smoke will appear, and the caliphate will be revived, though Islam will remain disunited as false prophets and deviants sow discord (Prophet Muhammad – PBUH).

Urubamba River: Cutting through Peru’s lush Sacred Valley, the Incans saw the Urubamba as a direct reflection of the Milky Way, a celestial river known as “Mayu.” Flowing along the spiritual centre of Incan culture, the river passes important ruins like Machu Picchu and the Raqch’i temple. According to Incan beliefs, the river was a collection point for Earth’s water, which would then feed into the sky.

The Jordan River: Connecting the Dead Sea with the Mediterranean, the Jordan River passes through Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria. It is sacred in both Judaism and Christianity for different reasons. In the Old Testament, ancient Jews had to cross the river as a final step toward finding freedom after years of wandering the desert. In the New Testament, Jesus was baptized by John the Baptist in these waters. The exact spot of John’s baptism is best pinpointed to Al-Maghtas, Jordan, now a UNESCO World Heritage site. Followers of both faiths can enter the murky river here, though it is heavily polluted.

Ganges River: At 1,569 miles long, the Ganges flows through India and Bangladesh and is one of seven sacred rivers in Hinduism. Tens of millions of believers travel to various points along the river to bathe, believing that doing so absolves sins. Like many of the world’s rivers, it is heavily polluted by industrial factories, sewage systems, and urban areas along its course. Billions of dollars have been pledged from international and Indian sources to help clean up the river.

Bagmati River: The Bagmati in Nepal is the final resting place for many Hindus, whose bodies are dipped in the water three times before being cremated on funeral pyres at the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu. The ashes are then spread in the river, which merges with tributaries of the Ganges in northeastern India.

The River Styx in Greek mythology is believed to have immortalizing powers. Its waters were used by the gods to seal unbreakable oaths, and the Greek hero Achilles was immersed in the river as a child, making him invulnerable except for the spot on his heel where his mother held him.

Let’s introspect on how we are behaving toward the purity and sanctity of rivers and how we are violating their rights. Before proceeding, let’s understand the concept of river rights in detail. The concept of river rights is based on the idea that rivers are living entities with fundamental rights and that humans should act as custodians of the natural resources around them.

The Universal Declaration of River Rights (UDRR) was developed in 2017 by the Earth Law Center. The UDRR states that rivers have the following rights:

– The right to flow

– The right to perform essential functions within their ecosystems

– The right to be free from pollution

– The right to feed and be fed by sustainable aquifers

– The right to rejuvenation and restoration

– The right to facilitate biodiversity management

The UDRR also suggests that the entire river basin, not just the river itself, should have these rights. Some governments have used the UDRR as inspiration for their own river rights legislation, including El Salvador, France, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, the UK, and Serbia.

The idea of environmental personhood, which recognizes nature’s rights and the need to enforce them in court, has its origins in essays by University of Southern California law professor Christopher D. Stone. Indigenous communities have long recognized nature as having personhood and deserving protection and respect.

Violations of these rights include stopping the free flow of rivers by constructing dams and ponds for hydroelectricity, polluting rivers through harmful activities such as diverting drainage and sewage toward them, dumping waste into them, and conducting atomic and nuclear experiments on their surface.

Violating the rights of rivers is akin to violating divine law, resulting in drastic consequences. Our single-minded actions not only adversely affect water resources but also threaten the marine life that depends on rivers. This, too, is part of God’s creation, just as we are.

In today’s world, there is a significant crisis surrounding drinking water. Great philosophers and scholars have expressed apprehension that future wars will be based on water crises, as nations strive to dominate water resources. This would again lead to the loss of human life and property.

There is a common saying, “Jal Hi Jeevan Hai” (Water is Life). If water is not preserved in its purest form, life is in grave danger. Impure water is the cause of various diseases and epidemics and is a contributor to environmental pollution. To preserve water, we must first preserve our rivers.

By Mohd Ishaq Shah

[email protected]

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print