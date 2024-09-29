IUST launches MA Philosophy prog, elevates ACPS to Department of Philosophy

PULWAMA: In a significant development, the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) has launched a Master’s programme in Philosophy and elevated its Averroes Centre for Philosophical Studies (ACPS) to Department of Philosophy.

The announcement was made by the Vice Chancellor of IUST, Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, who underlined that IUST is the first university in Kashmir valley to offer a PG programme in Philosophy. He emphasised the role Philosophy can play in infusing interrogative attitude within the higher education ecosystem.

The event was attended by the Dean of Academic Affairs, Prof. A. H. Moon who discussed the pedagogical and research potential of Artificial Intelligence in combination with Philosophy.

Prof. Abdul Wahid Makhdoomi, Registrar IUST highlighted IUST’s plans to conduct extension activities across colleges of Kashmir valley to promote awareness about philosophy among students.

The Dean of the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Dr. Munejah Khan spoke about the importance of Philosophy in developing critical thinking skills and its role in forging and sustaining interdisciplinary studies.

The Coordinator of ACPS, Dr. Muzaffar Ali Malla underlined the plans of the Department to initiate multi-disciplinary dialogue and debate among academics, professors, professional experts, students and scholars of IUST.

The Controller of Examinations Dr. Rumaan Bashir, Dean of School of Engineering and Technology Dr. Kaiser Javeed Giri, Professor of Practice Prof. Javed Hussain Mir, Heads, Directors and Coordinators of different Departments and Centres of IUST, were also present on the occasion.

The introduction of M.A Philosophy by IUST demonstrates its dedication in providing an inclusive and humanistic education and encouraging a culture of critical thinking and intellectual curiosity among its students.

The MA Philosophy program and elevation of ACPS to Department of Philosophy at IUST are significant milestones that aim to contribute to the intellectual progress, development and advancement of the university and UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print