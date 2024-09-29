DLSA Sgr organises awareness prog at Vitasta Law College

SRINAGAR: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Srinagar Saturday conducted an awareness program on the Legal Aid Defence Counsels Modified Scheme, 2022, NDPS Act, and the Food Security and Standard Act at Vitasta Law College Nowgam, Srinagar.
The program was held under the guidance of Jaffer Hussain Beg, Chairman DLSA/ Principal District and Sessions Judge Srinagar, and under the supervision of Nusrat Ali Hakak, Secretary DLSA Srinagar.
The event saw enthusiastic participation from the Principal, staff members of the college, Assistant Legal Aid Defense Counsels, Para Legal Volunteers of DLSA Srinagar, and law students.
Deputy LADC, Tasneem Kausar, and Assistant LADC Sehar Nazir, served as the resource persons.
Tasneem Kausar, shed light on the Legal Aid Defence Counsels Scheme, highlighting its significance in providing access to legal representation for underprivileged individuals. She also emphasized the importance of the Food Security and Standard Act, underscoring its role in ensuring food security and guaranteeing a basic standard of living for all.
Sehar Nazir, then focused on the NDPS Act, emphasizing the serious consequences of drug offenses and the importance of awareness about the Act’s provisions, particularly among students. She highlighted the legal repercussions and social ramifications associated with drug abuse, urging students to stay informed and make responsible choices.
The program encouraged active engagement with the students through interactive discussions and question-and-answer sessions. This facilitated a deeper understanding of the Legal Aid Defence Counsels Modified Scheme, 2022, the NDPS Act, and the Food Security and Standard Act, allowing students to gain valuable insights into these crucial legal frameworks.
SRINAGAR: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Srinagar Saturday conducted an awareness program on the Legal Aid Defence Counsels Modified Scheme, 2022, NDPS Act, and the Food Security and Standard Act at Vitasta Law College Nowgam, Srinagar.