PD&SJ Sgr conducts thorough inspection of Central Jail Srinagar

SRINAGAR: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar, under the guidance of Jaffer Hussain Beg, Chairman DLSA/ Principal District and Sessions Judge (PD&SJ) Srinagar, and under the supervision of Nusrat Ali Hakak, SubJudge/ Secretary DLSA Srinagar, on Saturday conducted a thorough inspection of the Central Jail Srinagar.

The Pr. District and Sessions Judge Srinagar along with Secretary DLSA Srinagar personally visited and inspected Central Jail Srinagar to gain first-hand knowledge of the living conditions of inmates and the overall functioning of the jail. He held interaction with the inmates and took first hand stock of facilities available there.

The inspection covered a wide range of areas, including the Jail Legal Aid Clinic, Welfare Block, Vocational Training Centre, Computer Training Centre, Music and Fine Arts Centre, Calligraphy Centre, Jail Hospital, Kitchen Area, Women Block Prisoners, and the exclusive Women-Centric Tailoring Centre.

The Medical Center within the jail premises was also thoroughly inspected, with special focus on the de-addiction facilities provided to the inmates.

During the visit, Principal District and Session Judge and Secretary DLSA and the team, along with Sheikh Zulfikar Azad, Sr. Superintendent of Central Jail Srinagar, Shahbaz Hussain Bhat, Deputy Superintendent, Central Jail Srinagar, Medical Officers and prison staff inspected all the barracks and interacted with inmates, including female prisoners.

The team listened attentively to the inmates’ concerns and grievances, and provided them a platform for feedback on the services provided by DLSA Srinagar.

The inspection served as a vital step in ensuring that the rights and welfare of inmates are upheld within the Central Jail Srinagar.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print