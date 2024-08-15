SKUAST- K fortifies efforts for conservation of local Gurezi Sheep

BANDIPORA: The Division of Animal Genetics & Breeding (AGB) FVSc and A.H Shuhama has taken an initiative for further strengthening the efforts of conservation, propagation and popularization of local Gurezi Sheep under ICAR sponsored Network project on ‘Conservation of Animal Genetic Resource’ programme.

Speaking on the occasion at Baduab –one the most far-flung areas of Tulail Valley Gurez, Dr Syed Shanaz Prof & Head AGB informed that the Division few years ago had made some intensive survey followed by selection and procurement of some good quality local Gurezi sheep –true to type, very native to the place, adaptive to the most extreme climatic conditions and bearing all distinctive features from the given area(s) and were kept for the breeding purposes under close monitoring at the Faculty.

To continue with the efforts, the off-springs produced are now proposed to be given to the selective tribal breeders not only to increase their population but also to facilitate conservation of local genetic resources –The Gurezi Sheep, added Prof Shanaz.

A list of young, educated and self-motivated farmers is under-way who shall be provided with these off-springs for the purpose following the necessary management practices as advised and after completing some codal formalities at both the ends, she added.

Dr. Hilal Ahmad Malik, Head KVK Gurez reiterated that the Director Extension has given the directives that besides giving the strong push to Agriculture and Allied sectors by KVK Gurez, the Kendra must also focus on facilitating conservation of local bio-diversity and genetic resources especially in the backdrop of local Gurezi sheep and, therefore, this very programme shall form a plinth in this endeavour, added Dr. Malik.

The programme witnessed active and fruitful participation from the KVK Gurez scientists – Dr Nazir Ahmad Mir Scientist (A.S), Dr Bilal Ahmad Pandith Scientist (Fruit Sc), Dr Mudasir Magray Scientist (MAR&ES), Block Veterinary Officer Dr Izhar-ul-Haq, other officers from Sheep Husbandry and Animal Husbandry Departments besides a large group of tribal sheep breeders engaged with the sheep farming.

To boost their interest, the tribal sheep farmers/ farm women were given free of cost SKUAST-K formulated feed and quality medicine to feed their sheep during forthcoming harsh winter months.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print