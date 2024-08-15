SMC illuminates City in honour of Independence Day Celebrations

SRINAGAR: In the spirit of the upcoming Independence Day, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has illuminated various key locations across Srinagar City, including SMC Headquarters Karan Nagar.

The vibrant display of lights is part of a broader initiative to celebrate the 78th anniversary of India’s independence.

The initiative has seen prominent areas of the city adorned with decorative lights, showcasing the SMC’s commitment in honoring the nation’s history and fostering a sense of unity and patriotism among the residents. The SMC Headquarters, in particular, has been transformed into a glowing beacon of pride, symbolizing the city’s reverence for the nation’s freedom.

SMC officials have emphasized that this initiative is not just about beautification but also about evoking a collective sense of patriotism. The lighting of prominent landmarks is our way of participating in the National celebrations and bringing the community together to reflect on the importance of this day. The dazzling displays have added a festive atmosphere to the city, as citizens prepare for the Independence Day celebrations.

The SMC has ensured that all necessary precautions are taken to manage crowds and maintain safety at the illuminated sites. The illumination initiative is part of a series of activities organized by the SMC in the lead-up to Independence Day, reflecting the city’s enduring pride in its heritage and aspirations for the future.

As the nation gears up to celebrate its independence, Srinagar stands brightly lit, a testament to the city’s unwavering spirit and commitment to the values of freedom and unity.

