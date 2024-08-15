SMHS Hospital goes green, creates new green spaces, launches massive sanitation drive

SRINAGAR: The premier tertiary care Hospital SMHS has launched a massive plantation drive across the Campus to create more green spaces thereby providing an aesthetic and eco-friendly environment to patients and attendants.

Today, a mega plantation drive was carried out in which among others Principal/Dean, GMC Srinagar, Prof. Dr. Iffat Hassan; Administrator , Mohamad Ashraf Hakak; Medical Superintendent SMHS, Dr.Tasneem; HODs, CMOs, RMOs various Doctors and para medical staff participated.

More than 200 saplings were planted on the occasion. The creation of more green spaces will provide aesthetic space especially for attendants and other people visiting the Hospital.

A big achievement for creating green space is the restoration of a piece of land near the academic block in GMC into a beautiful green space.

A massive sanitation drive has been started in the Hospital to make the hospital clean and free from garbage. The main focus of the drive is to keep the sanitation complexes, bathrooms and toilet blocks neat and clean. The wards, corridors, casualty, and every part of the Hospital is taken care of in respect of sanitation, cleanliness and hygiene on a daily basis wherein morning, afternoon and evening sanitation drives are carried out.

All the Associated Hospitals of GMC Srinagar have taken a lead in creating green spaces and massive sanitation drives have also been launched.

GMC is committed towards an eco-friendly, aesthetic environment and provision of best patient care services without compromising on cleanliness and hygiene.

