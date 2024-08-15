JKSA writes to HM to address hostel crisis for Kashmiri students at Jamia Millia

SRINAGAR: The Jammu & Kashmir Students Association on Wednesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urged him to address the ongoing hostel accommodation crisis faced by Kashmiri students at Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi.

In a letter submitted to the Union Home Minister, the Association stated that hundreds of Kashmiri students studying at Jamia Millia are facing severe difficulties in securing on-campus accommodation, despite the existence of a dedicated hostel built specifically for them.

Association has raised concerns about students being denied flats or houses due to various issues, and those seeking on-campus accommodation facing difficulties in securing hostel placements.

The Association’s National Convenor, Nasir Khuehami, expressed deep concern over the fact that although the hostel at Jamia Millia Islamia was constructed to house 700 students from Jammu & Kashmir as part of a project initiated in 2012, the majority of the rooms are currently occupied by students from other states. This has left many Kashmiri students without adequate housing options, forcing them to seek expensive and often unsafe private accommodations in the capital.

He stressed that this is not only an inconvenience for female students especially, but also a serious safety concern, especially given the rising incidents of crime in Delhi. He reminded the government of the original purpose of the hostel project, which was part of broader confidence-building measures by the Ministry of Home Affairs to support students from Jammu & Kashmir in pursuing higher education. The hostel was meant to provide a secure and conducive environment for these students, but current allocation practices have failed to fulfill this promise.

Six years after its inauguration, the situation remains dire for students from Jammu & Kashmir. Despite the hostel being specifically designated for Kashmiri students, the majority of its residents are from other states. As a result, Kashmiri students continue to struggle to secure hostel accommodation on campus. This is a bizarre and unfortunate situation, where even after the hostel’s construction, students are forced to leave their degrees midway or are unable to join the university due to the unavailability of hostel facilities, even though they have applied for them, he said.

Khuehami highlighted that students forced to reside outside the campus face daily challenges as tenants, including disputes over electricity usage and other matters. These issues consume a significant portion of their time and negatively impact their education. A major portion of their time is spent on cooking and cleaning, further affecting their studies.

He emphasized that the absence of hostel facilities poses significant challenges, both financial and emotional, for students and their families. The non-availability of hostel facilities, coupled with the fact that the hostel meant for Jammu & Kashmir students is being occupied by students from other states, has forced Kashmiri students to seek private accommodation. This burdens them with exorbitant rents, straining both the students’ and their families’ finances. The lack of affordable housing options further compounds the problem, leaving them with limited choices. The risks faced by male students are similar in many respects, and they too require assistance.

Khuehami added that the absence of hostels also impedes the formation of strong student communities, hindering the potential for collaborative learning and personal development. We urged the Home Minister to personally look into this matter and conduct a thorough investigation into this grave issue. Addressing this problem will not only provide much-needed relief to Kashmiri students but also be a positive gesture in building trust and confidence among the youth of Jammu & Kashmir, he added.

He further asserted that Kashmiri students at Jamia Millia Islamia are deeply troubled by the ongoing situation, where they are being denied the accommodation that was specifically built for them. This has led to significant hardships, including financial strain and safety risks, as students are forced to live off-campus.

Association Urged Home Minister Amit Shah to take immediate action to rectify this situation and ensure that Kashmiri students are given priority for hostel allocations. The Association also urged the Home Minister to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and take corrective measures to ensure that the hostel serves its original purpose.

