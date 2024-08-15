DC Srinagar for expediting projects to enhance green spaces, improve air quality

SRINAGAR: A meeting of District Level Implementation Committee (DLIC) on National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) was held on Wednesday under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex, here. Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Dr Owais Ahmad was also present in the meeting.
The meeting reviewed the progress of the projects amounting Rs 90.87 crore for FY 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24 under NCAP, which aims to reduce PM10 levels by 2025 and improve the Air Quality Index in Srinagar.
Dr Bilal was briefed on the status of 35 projects amounting Rs. 90.87 crore NCAP, with 32 projects currently in progress. These include creating green zones, planting along city roads, installing fountains, and developing green spaces at significant locations such as SKIMS Soura, GMC (SMHS), and Amar Singh College.
The DC stressed the importance of expediting these projects to enhance green spaces and improve air quality.
He also directed the preparation of detailed plans for the Rs 35.98 crore allocated for FY 2024-25, with a focus on further improving the Air Quality Index.
Emphasizing proactive measures, Dr.Bilal called for improved coordination among departments and active public involvement in awareness campaigns on air pollution. He urged all officials to work collaboratively to implement effective strategies for air quality management and control.
The meeting was attended by the Regional Director, Pollution Control Board, Kashmir; Sr. Superintendent of Police, Chief Planning Officer, DFO SMC, DFO Urban Forestry, Social Forestry, Secretary SDA, Chief Agriculture Officer, Chief Horticulture Officer, Executive Engineers of R&B and I&FC, District Floriculture Officer, District Officer Pollution Control Board, and other Engineers & Officers from SMC.
