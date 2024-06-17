Police arrest gang of thieves in Ganderbal; stolen property worth lakhs recovered

GANDERBAL: Police in Ganderbal have arrested a gang of thieves involved in various theft cases and recovered stolen property worth lakhs from their possession.

“On 18/04/2024, Police Station Lar received a written complaint from a person namely Farhad Yousuf son of Syed Yousuf resident of Yarmuqam, stating that some unknown persons entered his house during the intervening night of 17-18/04/2024 and stole some gold items and cash,” police said.

Regarding the incident, a case vide FIR No.16/2024 under relevant sections of law was registered at PS Lar and a special team under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Ganderbal was constituted to nab the culprits.

During the course of the investigation, with the help of technical evidence, some prime suspects were summoned at PS Lar. During questioning, two suspects identified as Tariq Ahmad Rather son of Gh Mohd Rather resident of Khan Mohalla Pati Takanwari and Manzoor Ahmad Chopan son of Gh Mohd Chopan resident of Larson Ganderbal admitted their involvement in the commission of the crime.

During further investigation, the duo revealed that they along with their other associates, who had fled to Kargil, are also involved in two more theft cases viz, FIR Nos 13 & 17 of 2024 registered at PS Lar. Accordingly, a Police party was dispatched to Kargil and 03 more accused persons identified as Sheraz Ahmad Guroo @Sheru son of Mohd Shafi Guroo resident of Gaad Hanjimohalla Gund Roashan, Showket Ahmad Saad @Veeru son of Gul Saad resident of Narayan Bagh Shadipora & one juvenile (name withheld) were apprehended.

“Stolen property worth lakhs including cash amount of Rs 10,000, Gold Rings 07 Nos, Earrings Gold (Jumka) 04 Nos, Earings Gold (Baali) 08 Nos, Gold Broach 01 No., Ear Tops Gold 02 Nos, Earrings 02 Nos, were recovered from their possession,” police said, adding that further investigation of the cases are in progress and more recoveries and arrests are expected.

