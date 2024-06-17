Dr Farooq, Omar greet people on Eid-ul-Adha

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah today extended warm greetings to people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

In his message Dr Farooq said, “As the Muslim Ummah unite to observe Eid-ul-Adha, I take this opportunity to extend my warm greetings to everyone on the blessed and auspicious occasion. The auspicious day commemorates the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim (PBUH) to sacrifice his son, Hazrat Ismail (AS) in the way of the Almighty. The all merciful Almighty however spared Hazrat Ismail (AS) by staying in Hazrat Ibrahim’s hand and placing a ram in his place. Hence the day is reminiscent of the greatest sacrifice in the history of mankind. On this day, it is imperative for all of us to prioritize the poor and deserving by doing everything possible to bring smiles on their faces. The core philosophy of the day evokes deep concern for the needy and offers us a window of opportunity to alleviate the plight of the poor and destitute and imbue ourselves with the spirit of compassion, generosity, empathy and care. May the day provide relief to the beleaguered people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and rid them of all the tribulations and problems they are facing.”

While extending warm felicitations to the people, Omar Abdullah said, “At the very beginning, I wish Eid Mubarak to all. The auspicious day of Eid-ul-Adha stresses on the need for equality of mankind, god consciousness, generosity, alms giving and peaceful coexistence of the entire human kind. The divinely inspired sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (PBUH) and the obedience of his son Hazrat Ismail (PBUH) have immortalized the day till eternity. I hope and pray that the day strengthens the cord of brotherhood between the different communities in J&K and Ladakh. I also hope that the day acts as a harbinger of much needed peace and stability to the entire region.”

Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani Sogami, Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, Senior leaders Abdul Rahim Rather, Muhammad Shafi Uri, Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Sharief Ud Din Shariq, Mubarak Gul, Nazir Gurezi, Sakina Itoo, Shameema Firdous, Party MPs Mian Altaf Ahmad, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi; Political Advisor to President Mushtaq Guroo, Political Advisor to VP Mudassar Shahmiri have also greeted people on the auspicious occasion.

