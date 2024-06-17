Eid-ul-Adha prayers at Jama Masjid Srinagar at 9 am: Auqaf

SRINAGAR: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid on Sunday expressed strong resentment and disappointment that the Waqf Board did not respond to its letter and failed to make necessary arrangements at the Eidgah for the upcoming Eid prayers.
“For over a year now under the pretext of upgrading Eidgah, the Waqf Board is not completing the repair works despite repeated requests and reminders,” the Anjuman Auqaf said in a statement.
“As such it has been decided that the Eid prayers will be held at Jama Masjid Srinagar at 9 am. Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Moulvi Umar Farooq will deliver his Eid sermon from 8 am In Sha Allah,” the Auqaf announced.
