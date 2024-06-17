DC Srinagar greets people on Eid-ul-Adha, finalizes arrangements at Dargah Hazratbal

SRINAGAR: Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat on Sunday visited Hazratbal Shrine to take stock of arrangements made by various Departments with regard to celebration of the festivities of Eid-ul-Azha. The DC was accompanied by senior officers of various Departments and Administrator Waqf Board.

While reviewing the arrangements on spot, the DC directed the concerned officers to ensure every facility to the devotees especially on account of water supply, electricity, healthcare, cleanliness and illumination in and around the shrine, besides proper transportation, parking facility, deployment of fire tenders and establishing emergency control rooms.

He asked the management of Waqf Board to provide required facilities at the shrine and on Eid-ul-Adha to offer Eid prayers.

The DC enjoined upon the Traffic Police Department to make fool-proof traffic plan for devotees and also directed SMC officials to ensure proper sanitation in and around the shrine premises and repair all street lights before Eid-ul-Azha.

He also stressed the Officers to maintain close coordination to ensure smooth conduct of the Eid-ul-Adha religious event at Hazratbal Shrine.

The DC further directed the authorities to ensure such arrangements at all other places across the City.

Meanwhile, the DC Srinagar conveyed warmest wishes to the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

The DC in his message extended his good wishes to the people on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. He said that Eid ul Adha is a great occasion for sharing happiness especially with the poor and needy. He said this is also the holy occasion of imbibing the spirit of sincerity and truthfulness in our hearts and minds, besides spreading the feelings of love, compassion and affection among fellow human beings.

The DC said the holy occasion also reminds people of the great sacrifice by the Prophets of Islam Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) who proved their loyalty, allegiance and faith in the Almighty.

The DC prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the entire Jammu and Kashmir and also called for remembering the poorer sections of the society and making them integral part of the celebration.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print