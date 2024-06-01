Hoax bomb threat halts ops for hour at Srinagar Airport

Srinagar: Flight operations at the Srinagar International Airport had to be halted for an hour on Friday after a bomb threat as the authorities took preventive measures, officials said.

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Srinagar Airport received a bomb threat on an Air Vistara flight from New Delhi, prompting a response from the authorities, including the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is responsible for the security at the airport, the officials said.

They said a threat call was made to the airport around the noon about the flight, which had 178 passengers onboard. Immediately after the flight landed at the airport, it was directed towards an isolation bay and the passengers and the crew were evacuated, they added.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) responded quickly and expertly to a “threatening call” that Air Traffic Control (ATC) Srinagar received that led to the incident.

According to an airport official, normal operations have resumed after the threat was determined to be non-credible.

Srinagar Airport blocked a runway while security checks took place, causing all other airlines to issue an advisory to their customers.

SpiceJet posted on social media platform X, “Travel update: Due to a runway closure at Srinagar Airport (SXR), all Departures/Arrivals & their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to check their flight status.”

“6ETravelAdvisory: Flights at #SrinagarAirport (SXR) are impacted until 1430 hrs due to runway unavailability for security reasons. To check your flight status, please visit https://bit.ly/3DNYJqj and for immediate assistance, feel free to reach out to our on-ground team,” IndiGo posted.

After things returned to normal, the IndiGo posted on X; “6ETravelAdvisory : The runway is now fully available again and flight operations to/from #SrinagarAirport (SXR) are back to normal. Do keep a tab on your flight status bit.ly/3DNYJqj and have a pleasant journey.

