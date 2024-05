Srinagar: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two militant associates along with arms and ammunition in Mulsoo Seer area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Officials said that joint team of Police and army apprehended two persons during Naka checking at Mulsoo Seer Anantnag.

From their possession 1 Pistol, 8 Pistol rounds, 1 Hand grenade and 120 AK 47 rounds were recovered. Further investigation into the case is going on, he added.

