Unidentified female body recovered near Srinagar’s Nowgam

Srinagar: An unidentified female dead body was recovered from the River Jhelum near the Nowgam area of central Kashmir’s district Srinagar on Saturday morning, officials said.An official said that an unidentified female body was found floating on the water near Shalina Nowgam, Srinagar, by locals who then informed the police.He added that police have taken up the investigation, and shifted it to the hospital and the body will be handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities.—

