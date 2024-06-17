Understanding The Essence Of Kashmiriyat

Examples of Kashmiriyat cannot be found anywhere else in India because the essence of humanity present in Kashmir is unique

Kashmiriyat nowadays is a hotly debated topic with different definitions. It is being used in socio-political and religious contexts and is widely misinterpreted. Most often, we see the term gain importance after the exile of the Pandits from the valley or when peace, prosperity, and brotherhood are disrupted. Examples of Kashmiriyat become popular in these contexts. What is Kashmiriyat? Why is the word Kashmiriyat so popular, and what is its essence?

In my opinion, Kashmiriyat can be understood through the human nature of the people in Kashmir. The best examples can be found in how any outsider, whether known or unknown, is treated as a guest of honour. People in Kashmir respect their guests like God. Kashmiri people are known for their hospitality without any discrimination based on caste, colour, or religion. This unique quality is often highlighted by those who have visited Kashmir. The first thing tourists and visitors say about Kashmir is, “Kashmiri log mehman-nawaz hain” (Kashmiri people are hospitable). Kashmiris are gentle, sober, and noble in nature, living harmoniously alongside people of other religions.

Their generosity made Kashmiris lovable toward the minority Hindu community, with whom they lived like brothers and sisters. It is a well-documented fact that there were no major crises, violence, or conflicts reported up until the 1990 period, and the lives of both communities were very happy. Minority Pandits (Hindus) were treated with respect and considered honest, as many of them were teachers who taught many Kashmiris—a legacy that continues to this day. Kashmiris still have the same respect, love, and emotional connection for them.

What happened after 1990 was a hatched conspiracy that does not define the character of the Kashmiri people.

The word Kashmiriyat gained popularity after the exodus of the Pandits. The exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s was indeed a tragic and complex event, involving violence and political strife, leading to the displacement of a significant portion of the Pandit community. This period is often described as a dark chapter in Kashmir’s history, marked by conflict and suffering. Despite this, the essence of Kashmiriyat, which emphasizes harmony, tolerance, and mutual respect among different communities, continues to be a fundamental part of Kashmiri identity. The tragic events of the 1990s challenged these values, but they do not define the character of the Kashmiri people, who are known for their hospitality, generosity, and peaceful coexistence.

Kashmiriyat, at present, occupies its space due to the loss of co-existence, harmony, unity in diversity, brotherhood, and peace. Kashmiriyat has lost its fragrance and significance due to the eruption of violence instigated by outsiders, turning Kashmir into a burning conflict zone. The turmoil witnessed was uncertain and unexpected, given the well-established nature of the Kashmiri people, who never fought on socio-religious and political lines. When peace, harmony, and co-existence were disrupted in Kashmir, Kashmiriyat disappeared. After losing peace, harmony, brotherhood, and unity, we lost both Kashmir and Kashmiriyat, which we must strive to bring back.

We need to bring back peace and brotherhood in Kashmir. The brotherhood that was disrupted during the violence of the last 32 years must be restored. For this, we need to facilitate the return of Hindu minorities to their homes. We must play our role, as we have for ages, and set an example of brotherhood by helping each other and celebrating each other’s festivals.

It is crucial to reach out to the younger generation, who may harbour hatred after the exodus, and share stories of unity and fraternity between the two communities. We need to tell them how a Pandit Hindu and a Muslim Kashmiri used to eat from the same plate, celebrate each other’s happiness and sorrow, and set examples of brotherhood. By doing so, we can rebuild the bonds of brotherhood, unity, and mutual respect in Kashmir.

Kashmiriyat was evident when people of different religions celebrated each other’s festivals in their homes and religious places. This mutual respect and joy were deeply felt, leaving no room for mistrust, and both communities lived peacefully. The harmony between Muslims and Hindus, who lived together like brothers, is a prominent example of brotherhood and communal harmony. Notably, no incidents of violence between the two communities were reported before 1990.

During the peak of the violence, Muslims in Kashmir protected the holy places of the Pandit people, and some even took the initiative to repair and renovate various temples on their own. Hundreds of examples in Kashmir signify this brotherhood, communal harmony, and co-existence.

During Vajpayee’s tenure, Kashmiriyat became part of a new trilogy- with Jumhooriyat and Insaaniyat, Insaaniyat (humanity) is a core aspect of Kashmiriyat, reflecting the deep compassion and empathy shared by the people of Kashmir. This spirit of humanity is seen in the way Kashmiris help each other in times of need, regardless of religious or ethnic differences. The principles of kindness, mutual respect, and support are ingrained in the culture, creating a strong sense of community and solidarity.

Historically, Kashmiriyat has been characterized by a strong tradition of hospitality, where guests are treated with utmost respect and care. This hospitality is a manifestation of the underlying humanity that defines the region’s cultural ethos.

Even during times of conflict and violence, many Kashmiris have continued to uphold these values, offering protection and assistance to those in danger, regardless of their background. This unwavering commitment to humanity is a testament to the enduring spirit of Kashmiriyat, which seeks to transcend divisions and foster a culture of compassion and unity. Kashmiriyat is a secular social fabric of the people living in Kashmir, where individuals, regardless of caste, colour, or creed, demonstrate deep mutual care and support. If a thorn pricks someone, another person, irrespective of the cost, will remove it using their teeth.

Examples of Kashmiriyat cannot be found anywhere else in India because the essence of humanity present in Kashmir is unique. People are ready to help strangers, offering them food and shelter without hesitation. Kashmiriyat means four people eating from one plate without any discrimination. Kashmiriyat means believing in humanity. True Kashmiriyat is rooted in the values of compassion, respect and humanity.

