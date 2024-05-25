Pakistan’s Punjab government approves registration of more cases against Imran Khan

LAHORE: The cabinet of Pakistan’s Punjab government on Friday gave approval to registration of more cases against incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan and his party men for inciting hate against the state institutions especially the Pakistan Army.

“The Punjab Cabinet of Maryam Nawaz has approved legal action against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) founder leader Imran Khan and his other party leaders for building hate-narrative against the state institutions,” Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari told a press conference after the cabinet meeting on Friday evening.

The minister said Imran Khan is trying to become Mujeebur Rehman (of Bangladesh). She said those who meet Khan in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi also follow him in spreading hate against the institutions.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print