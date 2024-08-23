CJ stresses on ‘critical importance’ of judicial independence

JAMMU: In a significant event Justice Tashi Rabstan, Chief Justice (A), High Court of J&K and Ladakh engaged with 69 trainee judicial officers present both physically and virtually in an enlightening and thought-provoking session held at the High Court Conference Room here today. The interaction provided a unique opportunity for the trainees to gain insights from the highest echelon of the judiciary and to discuss key issues pertaining to their future roles.

In his address, the Chief Justice (A) emphasized upon the critical importance of judicial independence, impartiality, and adherence to the rule of law. He elaborated on the importance of training offering the trainees a comprehensive understanding of contemporary challenges and expectations in the judiciary.

Trainees actively posed questions on managing conflicts of interest, balancing personal beliefs with professional responsibilities, and navigating ethical dilemmas in the courtroom. The Chief Justice’s responses provided practical advice and valuable perspectives on these complex issues. The session was met with enthusiastic participation from the trainees, who expressed deep appreciation for the Chief Justice’s candid and insightful discourse. Many trainees noted that the interaction significantly enhanced their understanding of the ethical and procedural standards expected of them as future judicial officers.

Justice Tashi impressed upon the trainees to visit Home for old aged and infirm persons at Amphalla, Jammu and interact with the inmates not only to gain wisdom but also to learn from their experiences.

Justice Tashi said that it is inspiring to see the commitment and dedication of these future members of the judiciary. He further stated that this profession demands unwavering integrity and a deep sense of responsibility, and he is confident that these trainees are well-prepared to uphold these values.

The Chief Justice’s address was both motivational and educational. It provided the trainees with a clear vision of the standards required to be met and the ethical considerations to be upheld.

Shahzad Azeem, Registrar General, Yash Paul Bourney, Director, J&K Judicial Academy and M.K. Sharma, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice were also present during the interaction.

