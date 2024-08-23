Govt forms 8-member panel to examine Model Police Act 2006

Srinagar: Government of J&K Home Department Thursday constituted eight-member committee headed by Special Secretary to the Government (RS), Home Department to examine and expedite the adoption of the Model Police Act 2006.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of an Internal Committee comprising of the following members, to examine and expedite the adoption of the Model Police Act, 2006. The Committee includes Special Secretary to the Government (RS), Home Department (Chairman); Special Secretary to the Government (SM), Home Department (Member); Additional Secretary (S) to the Government, Home Department (Member); Additional Secretary (ES) to the Government, Home Department (Member); Financial Advisor/CAO, Home Department (Member); Deputy Secretary (S), Home Department (Member Secretary); Deputy Secretary (Y), Home Department, (Member); and Under Secretary (M), Home Department (Member),” reads an order.
The Committee shall review the existing drafts of the Jammu & Kashmir Police Bill, 2013, the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Amendment) Bill, 2015 and The Police Act in force (operative) in the context of the Model Police Act, 2006, the order reads.
The Committee has been directed to engage with key stakeholders, including Police Headquarters J&K, civil society, and legal experts, to incorporate feedback and address concerns raised in the past.
Upon finalizing the draft, the Committee will place it in the public domain for comments and suggestions. The Committee will aim to complete its tasks within one month from the date of its constitution, the order copy reads.
Srinagar: Government of J&K Home Department Thursday constituted eight-member committee headed by Special Secretary to the Government (RS), Home Department to examine and expedite the adoption of the Model Police Act 2006.