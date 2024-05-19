ITBP soldier injured in accident

ANANTNAG: An ITBP personnel was injured after an escort vehicle of People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti met with an accident near Uranhall Bijbehara area of Annatnag district on Saturday, officials said.
They said Mufti was on way Bijbehara from Anantnag town when one of her escort vehicles met with the accident near Uranhall area.
He said that one ITBP personnel was injured in the incident and he was shifted to SDH Bijbehara where from he was referred to GMC Anantnag.
