As rescheduling of pol activities spark controversy, Bla Admin says decision taken as precautionary measure

Baramulla: As the political activities came to a grinding halt today in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district following an order, asking the parties to reschedule their activities in Sopore, the administration on Thursday said that the political activities can be resumed from tomorrow as the permissions have been granted to all the political parties here. Pertinently, Police had asked the authorities to inform the political parties to reschedule their activities in Sopore.However, the Additional Deputy Magistrate (ADM), Baramulla, Zahoor Ahmed Raina, said that they have granted the permission to the parties to resume their activities.”Permission has been granted and needful has been done,” he said, adding that except for 09 May, the permissions have been given for the rest of the political activities.“Police have no authority to give permissions. Police had only directed for rescheduling the dates as a precautionary measure, as the situation was not conducive for the political activities on Thursday,” he said.Notably, Office of Senior Superintendent of Police in Sopore issued an official directive to the Additional District Magistrate Baramulla, seeking the rescheduling of various political activities in the jurisdiction of Police district Sopore sparked controversy, with the JKNC vice chairman and Baramulla LS parliamentary candidate Omar Abdullah accusing administration of being bias.”My opponents have been unnerved by the tremendous response my campaign is receiving throughout the North Kashmir. This move to sabotage my campaign in three important segments is further proof of their collective inability to match the response of the voters. They have taken to hiding behind the Administration which is going out of its way to help these BJP proxy candidates. I hope the @ECISVEEP will take note of this move by the administration to sabotage my campaign” Omar wrote on X—

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print