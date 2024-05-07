IGP reviews security situation in south Kashmir

Srinagar: IGP Kashmir V K Birdi visited South Kashmir covering districts of Shopian, Pulwama and PD Awantipora. Accompanied by DIG SKR & other senior Police officers, IGP Kashmir interacted with the district police chiefs & reviewed poll preparedness taking a comprehensive stock of the security situation of the range.
The discussions revolved around a range of wide issues like deployment of CAPFs, electoral arrangements at Polling booths, security of contesting candidates & Polling Day deployment plans, a police spokesperson said.
A series of meetings were held at Shopian, Pulwama and Awantipora which were attended by district police & CAPF officers.
“District SSsP briefed IGP Kashmir regarding the overall deployment plan including the arrangements made for CAPF coys,” he said, adding, “IGP Kashmir emphasized the need for close coordination with all the security agencies and proactive measures to prevent any attempts of anti-national elements to ensure the safety and security of all stakeholders.”
The visit concluded with a comprehensive review of the strategies and action plans devised to ensure peaceful conduct of elections.
