Article 370 abrogation wasn’t needed as 99 pc of laws were already operational in Kashmir: Sibal

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday said the abrogation of Article 370 was a “political decision” and there was no need for it as 99 per cent of the laws of India were already operational in Kashmir.

Sibal also said that he does not see assembly elections being held in Kashmir unless the results on June 4 are different, an apparent reference to the possibility of the INDIA bloc emerging victorious.

He also said Kashmir is not an India-Pakistan issue anymore but one that is between our government and the people of Kashmir.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print