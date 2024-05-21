Nearly 58% voting in 49 PCs across India: EC

New Delhi: Polling in the fifth phase of General Elections 2024 which commenced at 7 am today simultaneously across 49 PCs recorded an approximate voter turnout of 57.47% as of 7:45 pm, officials aid.

Voters came out in large numbers braving hot weather in many parts of the states that went for polls today. Polling was closed at 6 PM, but a large number of voters were still in the queue at polling stations. Polling in Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir was completely peaceful with a turnout of 54.49% as on 7.45 pm, and was the highest recorded in 35 years. Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, are the States/UTs that went to polls in this phase. A total of 695 candidates were in the electoral fray.

Polling across all constituencies was held smoothly and peacefully. The Commission led by CEC Shri Rajiv Kumar along with ECs Shri Gyanesh Kumar and Shri Sukhbir Singh Sandhu kept a close watch on each and every aspect of the poll process and issued necessary directions, during the day. Stringent security measures were in place creating a conducive environment for voters to cast their vote without fear or intimidation. The weather was largely normal except hot conditions in isolated pockets

