Missing Mentally-challenged Man Found Dead in Lolab Kupwara

Srinagar: Body of a mentally-challenged person, who had gone missing since yesterday, has been found and recovered from a nallah at Shumriyal area of Lolab, an official said on Tuesday morning.Identifying the deceased as one Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Ganie (85), son of Mohammad Ahsan Ganie, a resident of Kanthpora Lolab, the official said that the person had gone missing since yesterday evening. “The body was spotted by locals lying in a nallah at Shumriyal Lolab, and accordingly recovered,” the official said.
