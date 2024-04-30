JKDMA Issues Avalanche Warning For 3 Districts

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday issued a medium- danger level avalanche warning for three districts in Kashmir division. Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2500 metres over Bandipora, Kupwara and Ganderbal districts in next 24 hours, reads an advisory .People living in the specified areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders.”In case of any help, the authority can be reached at 112″, the JKDMA said.
